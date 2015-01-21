FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Wartsila to provide LNG systems to four carriers
#Energy
January 21, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

Finland's Wartsila to provide LNG systems to four carriers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Wartsila, a power and equipment provider to the marine and energy sectors, said on Wednesday it would supply reliquefaction and gas handling systems for four LNG carriers being built in China.

The carriers, being built by the Hudong-Zhongua Shipbuilding yard, will be delivered between September 2017 and January 2019, Wartsila said in a statement without giving financial details of the deal that was struck in the fourth quarter of 2014.

The ships will be owned by Bermuda-based Teekay Corporation , China LNG Shipping, China’s CNOOC Energy Technology Co and Norway’s BW Gas.

“The award of these contracts is a significant breakthrough into the Chinese market for Wartsila LNG reliquefaction plants and gas handling systems for LNG carriers,” the Finnish company said.

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
