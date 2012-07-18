FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wartsila CEO sees weak Q3 before improvement in Q4
July 18, 2012

Wartsila CEO sees weak Q3 before improvement in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 18 (Reuters) - The head of Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila forecast a slightly weak third quarter before an improvement in the last three months of the year.

The company earlier announced a surprise fall in second-quarter operating profit due to weak sales.

“We do not give quarterly guidance. But I would like to say this much: You will probably see Q3 a little bit weak, and then a stronger Q4,” chief executive Bjorn Rosengren told a news conference.

Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Dan Lalor

