Wartsila Q1 operating profit misses forecast
#Industrials
April 20, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

Wartsila Q1 operating profit misses forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 20 (Reuters) - Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila reported first-quarter operating profit and sales below market estimates on Friday.

January-March operating profit, excluding one-off items, fell 10 percent year-on-year to 102 million euros ($134 million), missing an average forecast of 109 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Wartsila repeated it expects full-year 2012 sales to grow around 5-10 percent year-on-year and its operating profit margin to be 10-11 percent. ($1 = 0.7609 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Erica Billingham)

