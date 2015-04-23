UPDATE 1-Finland's Wartsila misses first-quarter profit expectations

(Adds CEO comment, detail)

HELSINKI, April 23 (Reuters) - Finnish industrial engine maker Wartsila posted first-quarter results below market expectations on Thursday as low crude prices curbed offshore firms’ demand for vessels and power plant investments fell.

Core operating profit rose to 100 million euros ($107 million) in the period from 98 million a year earlier. That compared with analysts’ average expectation of 113 million euros in a Reuters poll.

“Low oil prices are causing a wait and see attitude among offshore customers that, combined with subdued vessel contracting, resulted in fewer orders being received within the Ship Power business,” chief executive Bjorn Rosengren said.

He said he believed market sentiment was improving in the power plants business.

In the quarter, 18 percent of Wartsila’s sales came from its ship engine division, while 32 percent came from power plants and 49 percent from services.

Wartsila reiterated its full-year forecast for sales growth of up to 10 percent and a core operating profit margin of 12.0-12.5 percent.