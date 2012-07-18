FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Wartsila Q2 operating profit misses forecast
#Industrials
July 18, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Wartsila Q2 operating profit misses forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 operating profit 113 mln euros, vs 120 mln in poll

* Q2 sales 1.10 bln euros, vs 1.14 bln in poll (Updates with sales, order intake)

HELSINKI, July 18 (Reuters) - Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila reported a surprise fall in second-quarter operating profit due to slightly weaker-than-expected sales.

April-June operating profit, excluding one-off items, fell 3 percent to 113 million euros ($138 million), compared with a forecast for 120 million in a Reuters poll. Sales rose 6 percent to 1.10 billion euros, below a forecast for 1.14 billion.

Wartsila said on Tuesday sales in its power plants unit fell 2.0 percent and noted that “some larger investments were delayed because of volatility in the macro economy”.

The company also said its quarterly order intake grew 2.0 percent to 1.20 billion euros, above the market’s average forecast of 1.13 billion.

Wartsila repeated on Wednesday it expected full-year 2012 sales to grow around 5-10 percent year-on-year and its operating profit margin to be 10-11 percent. ($1 = 0.8188 euro) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter and Dan Lalor)

