CORRECTED-Wartsila Q3 op. profit beats forecasts, raises guidance
October 17, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Wartsila Q3 op. profit beats forecasts, raises guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In second paragraph, corrects figure to 21 percent, from 9 percent.)

HELSINKI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila reported a bigger-than expected rise in quarterly operating profit and raised its full-year outlook due to strong ship power sales.

July-September operating profit, excluding one-off items, rose 21 percent to 113 million euros ($147.16 million), beating all analysts’ forecasts which averaged 104 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Wartsila said on Wednesday it now expects full-year 2012 sales to grow 10-15 percent and operating profit margin to be 10.5-11 percent. It previously forecast a 5-10 percent rise in sales and a margin of 10-11 percent. ($1 = 0.7679 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom) (news@reuters.fi; +358 9 6805 0244)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
