FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rolls-Royce in talks to buy Wartsila's marine division - report
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 8, 2014 / 9:36 PM / 4 years ago

Rolls-Royce in talks to buy Wartsila's marine division - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce is in talks to buy the marine propulsion unit of Finnish power plant and ship engine maker Wartsila, Bloomberg reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

However, Wartsila may oppose the sale, the sources told Bloomberg. The company has refused other approaches for the unit, where it sees potential for growth, the report added. ()

Wartsila’s ship power unit accounted for 28 percent of group net sales in 2012.

Rolls, the world’s second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind U.S. group General Electric, lowered its profit guidance for its marine business in November, from modest growth to broadly flat.

The company generated 18 percent of its 2012 revenue from the marine division.

Rolls-Royce and Wartsila were not available for comments outside regular business hours.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.