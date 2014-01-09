FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wartsila says bid talks with Rolls-Royce have ended
January 9, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Wartsila says bid talks with Rolls-Royce have ended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Finland’s Wartsila on Thursday confirmed Rolls-Royce had approached it with a preliminary proposal for an offer, but said the discussions had been ended.

“We confirm that there are no longer ongoing discussions with Rolls-Royce,” Wartsila board of directors said in a statement.

News agency Bloomberg had reported on Wednesday that Rolls-Royce was in talks to buy Wartsila’s ship engine business, although Wartsila may be opposed to the sale, its sources said.

Rolls-Royce, the world’s second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind U.S. group General Electric, lowered its profit guidance for its marine business in November, from modest growth to broadly flat.

