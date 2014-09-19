FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's Investor AB boosts stake in Wartsila
September 19, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

Sweden's Investor AB boosts stake in Wartsila

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Swedish investment firm Investor AB said on Friday it had agreed to buy additional shares in Finnish power plant and ship engine maker Wartsila to become its biggest owner.

Through the deal, Investor’s stake in Wartsila will rise to 16.8 percent from 8.8 percent currently, while Finnish kitchen utensils and tools group Fiskars’ stake in the group will decrease to 5.0 percent from 13.0 percent.

Investor raises the stake by buying the shares from Avlis AB, a joint venture of Fiskars and Investor, for around 639 million euros ($825 million). The joint venture will be dissolved following the deal, Investor said.

“We look forward to developing the company further as a long-term owner”, Investor Chief Executive Borje Ekholm said in a statement.

Fiskars said it will book a gain of about 450 million euros from the deal and will likely propose part of the proceeds to be returned as extra dividend. (1 US dollar = 0.7747 euro) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)

