UPDATE 1-Investor AB buys Wartsila shares from Fiskars

STOCKHOLM/HELSINKI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Swedish investment firm Investor AB said on Friday it had agreed to buy additional shares in Finnish engineering group Wartsila from Fiskars in a 639 million euro ($824 million) deal.

Fiskars, the Finnish kitchen utensils and tools group, said it would book a gain of about 450 million euros from the deal and would likely propose to return some of the proceeds as an additional dividend.

Shares in Fiskars jumped 12.6 percent by 0743 GMT. Wartsila traded up 1.9 percent at 36.77 euros while Investor’s stock was 0.4 percent higher.

Investor’s stake in Wartsila will rise to 16.8 percent from 8.8 percent currently, while Fiskars’ stake will decrease to 5.0 percent. Investor agreed to pay 40.55 euros per Wartsila share.

“It is an excellent deal for Fiskars, the price is more than 10 percent above market price, which is rare in these type of deals,” Sauli Vilén, analyst at Inderes Equity Research, said.

He estimated Fiskars could distribute an extra dividend of around 2 euros per share on top of an annual pay-out of 0.70 euros. “I believe the deal also paves the way for Fiskars to make significant mergers and acquisitions in the future.”

Investor and Fiskars owned Wartsila through a joint venture Avlis, but that will be dissolved following the deal, the companies said. The transaction is expected to be completed within the coming weeks.

Wartsila makes ship engines and power plants.