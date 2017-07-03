July 2 An Amtrak train carrying more than 250
passengers derailed on Sunday near Puget Sound in Washington
state, injuring several passengers, though none was believed to
have been seriously hurt, the rail service reported.
The locomotive and baggage car of train 506 on the Amtrak
Cascades line, running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and
Eugene, Oregon, left the tracks at Chambers Bay Bridge in
Steilacoom, Washington, just south of Tacoma, Amtrak said.
From local news media images of the wreck it appeared that
three or four cars of the train were derailed or partially
derailed, with the engine seen lying on its side a short
distance from the shore of Puget Sound near the Chambers Bay
Marina.
The cause of the 2:30 p.m. accident was under investigation,
Amtrak said in a statement.
Several of the 267 passengers aboard the train suffered
minor injuries, but no serious casualties were reported and none
of the crew was hurt, according to Amtrak.
"All passengers are being evacuated, and emergency
responders are on the scene," the train service said, adding
that travelers were being provided with alternate
transportation.
Seattle-area news outlet KOMO.News.com reported that
authorities dispatched rescue boats and a dive team to the area
as a precaution, but there was no indication that anyone ended
up in the water.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra
Maler)