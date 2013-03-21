FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P raises District of Columbia's GO bond rating to AA-minus
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2013 / 8:06 PM / in 5 years

S&P raises District of Columbia's GO bond rating to AA-minus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Thursday raised the District of Columbia’s general obligation bonds rating to AA-minus from A-plus.

The rating upgrades reflects the district’s “improved financial position which has been strengthened by its strong revenue performance,” said S&P credit analyst Le T. Quach.

The outlook is stable.

The upgrade also incorporates “the rebuilding of reserves in accordance with the district’s recently adopted new reserve policies. In addition, district revenue forecasts further indicate growth through fiscal 2017, although we expect ongoing federal consolidation to drag down growth,” the rating agency said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.