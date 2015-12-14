FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seattle passes law letting Uber, Lyft drivers unionize
December 14, 2015 / 11:32 PM / 2 years ago

Seattle passes law letting Uber, Lyft drivers unionize

Heather Somerville

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Seattle on Monday became the first major U.S. city to pass a law giving drivers for Uber and Lyft the right to unionize, the latest twist in a heated debate about how workers for app-based ride services should be treated.

The law approved by the Seattle City Council recognizes the right of drivers for on-demand ride companies known as Transportation Network Companies, as well as taxi and other for-hire drivers, to collectively negotiate on pay and working conditions. (Reporting By Heather Somerville; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
