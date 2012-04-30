ON THE MOVE-Washington Wealth lands Wells Fargo adviser team

April 30 (Reuters) - Washington Wealth Management LLC, an independent advisory firm that has grown by hiring away top talent from big U.S. brokerages, has landed a team of advisers from Wells Fargo & Company.

Advisers Rick Montejano, David Yee and Jeff Mramor of the Pacific Point Asset Management Team joined Washington Wealth on Friday, opening its first office in the Los Angeles market.

They managed $120 million in client assets at Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage unit of the San Francisco-based bank. The team generated $1.4 million in revenue last year.

The new office in Woodland Hills, California, is Washington Wealth’s seventh office in the United States and will be managed by director Whit Whitehouse.

Montejano, a 25-year industry veteran, started with Dean Witter in the early 1980s. The three advisers had been with Wells Fargo for about five years before moving to Washington Wealth.

Washington Wealth, based in Virginia and founded two years ago by former Morgan Stanley complex manager Tony Sirianni, has marketed itself as an opportunity for financial advisers to break away from traditional wirehouse relationships and cultures found at larger banks.

Advisers who join Washington Wealth also receive a higher percentage of their fees and commissions, about 70 percent, than what is typically offered at most big firms.