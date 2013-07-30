ON THE MOVE-Washington Wealth adds team with $220 mln in assets

July 30 (Reuters) - Washington Wealth Management LLC, an independent advisory firm that has expanded by hiring away top talent from major U.S. brokerages, said on Tuesday it added a veteran adviser team from Wells Fargo & Co Advisors.

Dean Bennion and Mike Vincent, who had worked at Wells Fargo Advisors and its predecessor firm for over a decade, have formed their own independent financial advisory business, Kimball Creek Partners, based in Bellevue, Washington.

Last week, they joined their firm with San Diego-based Washington Wealth Management, a registered investment adviser that supports fee and commission-based adviser teams. The pair brings about $220 million in client assets to Washington Wealth, the company said Tuesday.

St. Louis-based Wells Fargo Advisors couldn’t be reached for comment.

Bennion and Vincent were attracted to Washington Wealth, which is nearing $1 billion in assets under management, because they can offer clients a broader array of investment choices and remain competitively priced, said Washington Wealth Chief Executive Robert Bartenstein.

They also liked that the San Diego-based firm was founded by wirehouse veterans, he added.

“Wirehouse” is an industry term used to describe the nation’s four largest brokerages: Wells Fargo Advisors, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch and UBS Wealth Management Americas.

“We demonstrated to them that we understand the world they’re coming from because we all came from there,” said Bartenstein, who left Morgan Stanley in 2011.

Washington Wealth markets itself as an opportunity for financial advisers to break away from traditional wirehouse relationships and cultures found at larger banks. Advisers who joined Washington Wealth also receive a higher percentage of their fees and commissions than what is typically offered at most big firms.

Washington Wealth has recruited ten teams since it was formed in 2011, all of whom came from wirehouses, Bartenstein said.

The firm isn’t releasing specific growth targets, Bartenstein said.

“Our goal is to grow as much as our resources allow us to, and not to ever grow so big that we lose the personal touch that makes the firm special,” Bartenstein said.

Washington Wealth uses Boston-based LPL Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, as its broker dealer, and uses multiple custodians for its registered investment adviser arm.