Moody's revises Washington, D.C. outlook to stable
#Market News
July 31, 2013 / 8:07 PM / in 4 years

Moody's revises Washington, D.C. outlook to stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Wednesday it revised its outlook for Washington, D.C., to stable from negative, largely because fears that federal spending cuts would damage the economy of the nation’s capital have not been realized.

“Federal budget cuts that began to be implemented this spring have had a moderate impact on the local economy, and in our opinion, over the outlook horizon that impact will not be as severe as it seemed when the negative outlook was assigned,” the rating agency said in a statement.

Moody’s affirmed its Aa2 general obligation bond rating for the district’s debt, affecting about $2.2 billion of outstanding bonds. Its outlook is now in line with the two other rating agencies, Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service.

