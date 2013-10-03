FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch: No negative credit implications for D.C. from shutdown
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2013 / 7:51 PM / 4 years ago

Fitch: No negative credit implications for D.C. from shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal government’s current budget shutdown has no negative credit implications for the nation’s capital city of Washington, D.C., Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

Since the district is a local government without a state, the U.S. Congress authorizes its budget when it approves the federal budget. But Congress has been locked in a stubborn fight over the national budget, leading the federal government to shut down operations on Oct. 1, the first day of the D.C. fiscal year.

The credit ratings agency said the District of Columbia has enough money in reserves to support operations for up to two weeks and that it can replenish those funds as soon as independent auditors certify its surplus for the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30.

But Fitch also said the district will likely miss out on tax revenues related to leisure and hospitality as long as U.S. museums, parks and monuments are shuttered, which it will not be able to recoup.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.