Washington Post to buy home healthcare company Celtic
October 1, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

Washington Post to buy home healthcare company Celtic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Washington Post Co said it would acquire a majority stake in privately held Celtic Healthcare Inc, marking the education and media company’s entry into the healthcare sector.

Washington Post, which depends on its Kaplan education business for growth, said the acquisition fits its strategy of investing in companies with “demonstrated” earnings potential and strong management teams.

The company did not disclose the purchase price.

Mars, Pennsylvania-based Celtic provides home healthcare and hospice services in the northeastern and mid-Atlantic regions.

Washington Post shares were up more than 1 percent at $367.40 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
