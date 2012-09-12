FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Washington REIT sells $300 mln in notes
September 12, 2012 / 7:37 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Washington REIT sells $300 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
 on Wednesday sold $300 million of notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $250 million.  
    Citigroup, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: WASHINGTON REIT

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 3.95 PCT    MATURITY    10/15/2022   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.438   FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.018 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/17/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 225 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS


