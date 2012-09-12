New Issue- Washington REIT sells $300 mln in notes

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Washington Real Estate Investment Trust on Wednesday sold $300 million of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $250 million. Citigroup, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WASHINGTON REIT AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3.95 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.438 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.018 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/17/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 225 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS