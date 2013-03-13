FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Washington Wealth lands Morgan Stanley adviser team
March 13, 2013 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

ON THE MOVE-Washington Wealth lands Morgan Stanley adviser team

Ashley Lau

3 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Washington Wealth Management LLC, an independent advisory firm that has expanded by hiring away veteran advisers from the nation’s largest U.S. brokerages, has landed a team from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Southern California.

Advisers Janet Pearce, Bradley Saunders and Krista Murray, who moved on Wednesday, managed more than $160 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley. They have opened a new office in Brea, California, for Washington Wealth.

They are the latest big recruits for Washington Wealth, which hired former Morgan Stanley manager David Richman in December to help build out its presence in Southern California.

“There is such a large population of high-quality advisers” looking to go independent, said Richman, now a market area director with Washington Wealth, who expects to add several more teams before year-end.

He said a change in the culture at some of the largest U.S. brokerages - where their sheer size, he said, has resulted in a more constrained, less flexible environment in terms of day-to-day decision making - has prompted more veteran advisers to seek independence.

“Their clients want specialized, individualized, no-conflict type of advice and guidance,” he said.

Saunders and Pearce had worked for two decades at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the largest U.S. brokerage. They were senior vice presidents at the firm, which is majority-owned by Morgan Stanley and partially owned by Citigroup.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the departures.

The advisers together formed the Pearce Saunders Murray Wealth Management group, an independent practice that caters to high-net-worth families and individuals, as well as institutions.

Washington Wealth, based in San Diego, currently has more than $1 billion in recruited client assets under management.

The firm has marketed itself as an opportunity for financial advisers to break away from traditional wirehouse relationships and cultures found at larger banks. Advisers who join Washington Wealth receive a higher percentage of the fees and commissions they earn compared with what is typically offered at most big firms.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
