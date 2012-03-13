ON THE MOVE: Washington Wealth lands Morgan Stanley broker

March 13 (Reuters) - Washington Wealth Management LLC, a start-up firm that has grown by hiring away advisers from top U.S. brokerages, has added its latest recruit from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

Adviser William “Billy” Blanton, a 14-year industry veteran, joined the Middleburg, Virginia-based Washington Wealth on Friday in San Diego, California. Blanton managed $170 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

“I felt it was going to be a better place for my clients where I‘m able to offer them more services and better options in a more competitive landscape,” Blanton said in an interview, referring to the ability to choose from third-party investment platforms, rather than be pressured to use proprietary products - as is often the case at big firms.

Blanton and his Vintage West Capital Management team joined Washington Wealth’s Carmel Valley office, which opened in December and is managed by branch manager Michael Ferrante, who also came from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

Washington Wealth, founded just over a year ago, was started by former Morgan Stanley complex manager Tony Sirianni and co-founder, Eric Nettere. Over the past year, the company has lured a number of veteran brokers, including three other recruits from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in December.

“We get a lot of inquiries from people all across the country,” Sirianni said, at a pace “much faster than initially expected.”

Blanton, a former starting quarterback for San Diego State University, started his career in the late 1990s at Merrill Lynch, the brokerage now owned by Bank of America. He later moved to Morgan Stanley in 2007, joining Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after the merger of the company’s wealth management unit with Citigroup’s Smith Barney in 2009.

Washington Wealth has marketed itself as an opportunity for financial advisers to break away from the traditional wirehouse relationships and cultures found at larger banks.

Advisers who join Washington Wealth also receive a higher percentage of their fees and commissions - about 70 percent - than what is typically offered at most big firms.