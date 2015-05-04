Shares of Indonesia construction firm Waskita fall after rights issue range set

JAKARTA, May 4 (Reuters) - Shares of Indonesia’s PT Waskita Karya Tbk fell nearly 10 percent on Monday after the state-controlled construction firm unveiled plans for a rights issue in a range whose bottom end was far below its previous closing stock price.

Waskita shares plunged as much as 9.9 percent, far underperforming the broader Jakarta stock exchange, which rose 1.3 percent, before rebounding. By 0352 GMT, the shares were down 3.2 percent at 1,665 rupiah.

Waskita has set a price range of 1,300-1,650 rupiah per share for its rights issue, Anton Nugroho, Waskita’s corporate secretary, told Reuters in a text message. The stock had previously closed at 1,720 rupiah.