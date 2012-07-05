UPDATE 1-Waste Management says Oakleaf's Preston to leave

July 5 (Reuters) - Waste Management Inc said Steven Preston, who became principal financial officer at the company when it acquired Oakleaf Global Holdings last year, will resign to pursue chief executive officer opportunities.

Preston, who was Oakleaf’s president and chief executive prior to the merger, will remain with Waste Management through the third quarter, the company said in a statement.

James Fish, currently senior vice president of Waste Management’s Eastern Group division, will take over as the new chief financial officer.

Fish’s appointment will come into effect upon the company’s completion of financial reporting for the second quarter ended June 30.

Shares of Waste Management, which provides collection, transfer, recycling, resource recovery and disposal services, closed at $33.45 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.