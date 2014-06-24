Kuwaiti telco Wataniya names Thani as new CEO

DUBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s National Mobile Telecommunications Co (Wataniya) has named Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Thani as chief executive officer, a statement from its parent company said on Tuesday.

He replaces Abdulaziz Ibrahim Fakhroo, who is leaving as his term has ended, the bourse filing from Qatar’s Ooredoo said. Fakhroo will move to a new position within the Ooredoo group, it added.

Thani has previously held a number of roles within Ooredoo’s finance department, including deputy chief officer, finance. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)