Abu Dhabi's Watania says regulator approves 60.53 pct stake sale
August 26, 2014

Abu Dhabi's Watania says regulator approves 60.53 pct stake sale

DUBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-listed Islamic insurer National Takaful Co (Watania) said on Tuesday that United Arab Emirates regulators had approved the sale of 60.53 percent of the firm to MB UAE Investments and an affiliate of MB.

In a bourse filing, Watania said MB UAE Investments would acquire 51 percent and Al Madina Insurance Co would take 9.53 percent. The group would buy a total of 90.8 million shares.

The deadline for the purchase is next Feb. 24, Watania said in the statement, noting that the regulatory approval did not constitute a commitment by the buyers to actually execute the deal. It did not give details such as the purchase price or who would sell the shares.

Among Watania’s current shareholders are Abu Dhabi Investment Council, Ajman Bank and Abu Dhabi National Insurance Co, all with around 15.75 percent of the firm. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

