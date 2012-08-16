Kuwait's Wataniya to resume trade on Aug. 22 post $2.2 bln Qtel offer

DUBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Kuwaiti telco Wataniya will resume trading on Aug. 22, a bourse statement said on Thursday, after Qatar Telecom offered $2.2 billion to buy the remaining shares it does not own in the firm.

Shares in Wataniya have been suspended since late-June, when Qtel, which already controls 52.5 percent of the firm, said it had lodged an offer for the rest of the company.

Details of the offer - Qtel is offering 2.6 dinars per share, valuing the outstanding holding at 622.4 million dinars ($2.2 billion) - were announced on Thursday.

The offer is a 22.6-percent premium to Wataniya’s share price on June 21, the day it lodged the offer with Kuwait’s regulator. Based on Wataniya’s last traded price of 2.2 dinars on June 25, the offer represents a premium of 18 percent.

Shares in Qtel closed up 3.3 percent on the Doha bourse Thursday following announcement of the offer. ($1 = 0.2828 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)