Abu Dhabi-listed Watania says majority shareholders to sell stakes
July 27, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi-listed Watania says majority shareholders to sell stakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-listed Islamic insurer National Takaful Company (Watania) said on Sunday its majority shareholders had agreed to sell stakes to strategic investors from the Gulf region, but did not name the selling or buying parties.

In a short bourse filing, Watania said the deal was subject to regulatory approvals. It did not disclose the value of the deal, nor the size of the stake being sold.

Among Watania’s shareholders are Abu Dhabi Investment Council, Ajman Bank and Abu Dhabi National Insurance Co, all with around 15.75 percent of the firm.

It is the second acquisition announcement in the last week involving an Abu Dhabi-listed insurer, with National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah saying on Thursday it was looking to acquire a majority stake in Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Co for an undisclosed sum.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
