German watchdog seeks new insurance supervisor head

FRANKFURT, June 14 (Reuters) - German financial watchdog Bafin is seeking a new head of insurance supervision just as preparations for a transformational new solvency capital regime for insurers enters the home stretch.

The German watchdog said Gabriele Hahn, who has held the top insurance supervision job for less than 18 months, would take up responsibility for regulatory services and human resources from June 15.

Hahn’s boss and Bafin president Elke Koenig would take over responsibility for insurance supervision until a successor was found, Bafin said, adding that Hahn’s organisational expertise was needed in her new position as the watchdog conducts a fundamental review of its structure and activities.

“We are still well positioned when it comes to insurance supervision,” a Bafin spokesman said, referring to Koenig’s long experience in the insurance sector.

Koenig spent nearly 20 years in finance and held top positions in the reinsurance industry, first at the world’s biggest reinsurer, Munich Re, and later at No. 3 player Hannover Re, where she served as Chief Financial Officer from 2002-2009.

The German Finance Ministry and Bafin are considering internal and external candidates for Hahn’s replacement and expect the vacancy to be filled quickly, Bafin said.

National regulators and insurance companies are scrambling to get to grips with the EU’s new capital rules that are still not finalised but are due to take effect in 2014.

The rules, known as Solvency II, will force insurers to tighten their risk management practices and more closely link their capital buffers to the actual risks on their books, ultimately providing greater protection for policy holders.

Many German insurers are unhappy with the direction regulators have been taking, with major players like Allianz saying the rules threaten their ability to provide life insurance policies.

Insurers also complain that the rules are too complex and the transition period too short before they take effect.

A spokeswoman for the EU’s insurance watchdog, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), said Hahn would represent Bafin at EIOPA’s Board of Supervisors meeting on June 14 and 15 and would be replaced by Koenig thereafter until Bafin finds a new insurance head. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)