UPDATE 1-Swiss body extends Swatch watch component measures
May 15, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Swiss body extends Swatch watch component measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comment from Swatch)

By Katharina Bart

ZURICH, May 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss competition commission said it will extend measures for Swatch Group to supply mechanical components to competitors through 2013.

“This move was necessary because the lead time for ordering watch components are usually several months, but the probe against Swatch cannot be concluded by mid-year,” the competition commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

The regulatory measures form part of a Swiss investigation into Swatch opened last June, probing the relationship Swatch has with competitors it sells watch components to.

The Biel-based luxury goods firm , which is seeking more autonomy on which firms it sells components to and at what price, said it hoped for a ruling from the commission by year-end. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; editing by James Jukwey and Hans-Juergen Peters)

