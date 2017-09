April 18 (Reuters) - Insurance claims processor Watchstone Group Plc, formerly known as Quindell, rejected a draft of a non-cash takeover proposal from a private company, calling it “highly conditional” and “unworkable”.

Shares of Watchstone, which did not disclose the name of the private company, were up 7.4 pct at 235 pence at 1358 GMT. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)