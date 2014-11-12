FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Waterlogic says to be acquired by Poseidon Bidco
#Financials
November 12, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Waterlogic says to be acquired by Poseidon Bidco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Waterlogic Plc

* Recommended cash acquisition

* Consideration of 151 pence for each waterlogic share values entire issued and to be issued share capital of waterlogic at approximately 122.6 million pounds ($195.2 million) and represents a premium of approximately

* Waterlogic shareholders will be entitled to receive 151 pence in cash for each waterlogic share held

* Premium of 32.5 percent to closing price of 114 pence per waterlogic share on 11 november 2014

* Poseidon Bidco has reached agreement with waterlogic independent directors on terms of a unanimous recommended cash acquisition

* Poseidon bidco limited is owned by Epic Funds, which are managed by Castik Capital s.à r.l. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

