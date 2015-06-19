Waterloo handshakes as Europe marks bicentenary united

Fireworks explode as re-enactors perform during the opening show "Inferno" by artistic director Luc Petit, for the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stinger

WATERLOO, Belgium (Reuters) - Descendants of Napoleon Bonaparte and the Duke of Wellington shook hands at Waterloo on the 200th anniversary of a battle that ended French imperial hegemony over Europe and ushered in a century of fragile peace.

Belgium’s king and prime minister, hosting the celebrations, used the occasion on Thursday to hail the European Union, based a few miles away in Brussels, and characterised Waterloo, fought with great loss on June 18, 1815, as a turning point in the development of systems to manage the continent’s many states.

In a symbolic gesture, descendants of the French, British, German and Dutch commanders shook hands: Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte, a London financier; Arthur Wellesley, son of the current Duke of Wellington; Nikolaus Prince Bluecher, a descendent of the Prussian marshal; and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, whose ancestor led Wellington’s Dutch allies.

“Those who yesterday were enemies have become the closest of allies,” said Belgian premier Charles Michel. “It is not so much a battle, it is a reconciliation I want to celebrate today.”

Re-enactors perform during the opening show "Inferno" by artistic director Luc Petit, for the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stinger

He spoke on day when the European Union, already stressed by confrontation with Wellington’s old ally Russia and by fears of Britain quitting the EU in a referendum, found itself facing a “Waterloo” of its own as Greece refused to cut its budget to qualify for EU loans it needs to avoid looming bankruptcy.

King Philippe of the Belgians, whose state was created through the diplomatic system set up in the wake of Waterloo, recalled how the final defeat of a post-revolutionary Napoleonic French empire stretching from Iberia to the Russian frontier led to a “concert of Europe” aimed at settling disputes in peace.

“Today, the European institutions are firmly established in Brussels, a few kilometres from Waterloo,” he said. “Certainly, it is not always easy to get along. But it is always better to meet around the negotiating table than on the battlefield.”

France sent its ambassador to the ceremony, making it the first major anniversary at the site to be marked by all sides.

A music-and-fireworks spectacular, featuring several hundred of the 5,000 battlefield re-enactors gathering for the weekend, marked the end of the bicentenary day on Thursday. Some 200,000 visitors are expected at Waterloo over the coming few days to watch vivid evocations of the bloody summer Sunday 200 years ago when tens of thousands of men died on the field.