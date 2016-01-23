FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Water polo-Attendance record as hosts Serbia land Euro title
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
January 23, 2016 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

Water polo-Attendance record as hosts Serbia land Euro title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A record crowd of 16,000 saw hosts Serbia win their third successive European water polo championship with a 10-8 win over neighbours Montenegro on Saturday.

The attendance beat the competition record of 11,000 for Serbia’s opening 13-6 win over Croatia, with the Kombank Arena’s capacity expanded for the clash between the traditional Balkan rivals.

Serbia, who are also the world champions, overcame a one-goal deficit in a strong final quarter.

Having earlier booked a place at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Serbia were joined by Montenegro who beat the more-fancied Italy and Hungary teams to reach the final. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Tony Jimenez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.