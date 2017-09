May 17 (Reuters) - Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it revises to issue 91.7 million shares at 19.63 yuan per share to acquire 100 percent stake in a Beijing-based intelligent engineering company

* Says the transaction price remains at 1.8 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wUMTX6

