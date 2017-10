March 14 (Reuters) - Watsco Inc said it has agreed to acquire 60 percent of Carrier’s heating, ventilation and air-conditioning distribution network in Canada.

The business will operate as a joint venture under the name Carrier Enterprise Canada.

The remaining 40 percent will be held by UTC Climate, Controls & Security -- a unit of United Technologies Corp and Carrier’s parent.

The deal is expected to close by the end of April. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.