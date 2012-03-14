FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Watsco to buy 60 pct of Carrier's Canada distribution business
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Watsco to buy 60 pct of Carrier's Canada distribution business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* To operate Canadian business as joint venture

* Carrier’s parent to hold remaining 40 pct stake

* Watsco sees total annual rev of $3.4 bln post deal

March 14 (Reuters) - Watsco Inc said it agreed to buy a 60 percent stake in Carrier’s heating, ventilation and air-conditioning distribution network in Canada as it seeks to expand into another large North American market.

Watsco, a distributer of heating and refrigeration products, said it will operate the business as a joint venture under the name Carrier Enterprise Canada.

The transaction, financial details of which were not disclosed, is expected to close by April end.

UTC Climate, Controls and Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp -- the world’s largest maker of elevators and air conditioners -- will hold the remaining 40 percent stake.

Carrier is a unit of UTC Climate, Controls and Security.

Carrier’s distribution network operates 35 locations and had revenue of about $330 million in 2011.

Following the transaction, Watsco’s annual revenue will be about $3.4 billion, it said in a statement.

The two companies have operated similar joint ventures in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean since 2009.

Watsco shares closed at $72.84 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.