FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-FTC requests more information on Watson-Actavis deal
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2012 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-FTC requests more information on Watson-Actavis deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc said the Federal Trade Commission requested additional information regarding Watson’s proposed acquisition of Swiss generic drug firm Actavis Group.

The request by the FTC, which looks into potential deals to see if there is any possibility of unfair competition that may result from the deal, will extend a waiting period on the firms until 30 days after they have complied with the request.

Watson had said in April that it would buy Actavis for at least 4.25 billion euros ($5.60 billion), in a deal that would bolster its place among one of the world’s biggest generic drug firms and expand its international presence.

The company said it intends to cooperate fully with the FTC’s review and continues to expect the deal to close in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Watson shares closed at $74.70 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.