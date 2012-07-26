Watson posts loss, but results top views

July 26 (Reuters) - Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc posted a quarterly loss on charges tied to its acquisition of Actavis, but its profit, excluding one-time items, topped estimates helped by sales of new generic drugs.

The company posted a second-quarter loss of $62.2 million, or 49 cents per share. That compared with net income of $52.7 million, or 42 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, earnings of $1.42 per share were 4 cents ahead of the average analysts’ estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.