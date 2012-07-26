UPDATE 1-Watson posts loss, but results top views

* Q2 EPS ex items $1.42 vs $1.38 Wall St view

* Raises FY EPS view to $5.65-$5.85

July 26 (Reuters) - Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc posted a quarterly loss on charges tied to its acquisition of Actavis, but its profit, excluding one-time items, topped estimates helped by generic versions of a blood-clot preventer and an attention deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment.

The company, one of the world’s largest makers of generic drugs, also raised its full-year profit forecast.

New Jersey-based Watson posted a second-quarter loss of $62.2 million, or 49 cents per share. That compared with net income of $52.7 million, or 42 cents per share, a year ago.

Results in the recent quarter were weighed down by charges from its pending acquisition of Swiss-based Actavis, which stands to dramatically expand Watson’s international presence. The company, which announced the deal for at least $5.6 billion in April, expects it to close in the fourth quarter.

Excluding special items, earnings of $1.42 per share were 4 cents ahead of the average analysts’ estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue jumped 25 percent to nearly $1.36 billion, about $10 million ahead of estimates.

Its generic drug revenue rose 26 percent to $995 million. The company benefited from sales of a generic version of Sanofi’s Lovenox blood-clot preventer and Johnson & Johnson’s Concerta drug for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Watson forecast 2012 earnings in a range of $5.65 to $5.85 per share, up from its prior view of $5.55 to $5.80. Analysts are looking for $5.76.