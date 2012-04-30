FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Watson profit tops Wall Street estimate
April 30, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

Watson profit tops Wall Street estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday, as generic versions of the Lipitor cholesterol fighter and Lovenox blood thinner helped revenue soar by 74 percent.

First-quarter net income rose to $54.8 million, or 43 cents per share, from $45.3 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings of $1.64 topped the average estimate of analysts by 4 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Last week, Watson agreed to pay at least $5.6 billion for privately held Actavis to cement its status as one of the world’s biggest suppliers of generic drugs and expand further internationally.

