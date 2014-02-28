FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 4 years ago

Watson IPO likely for 2014 in HK and 2nd venue: Li Ka-shing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The initial public offering of retailer A.S. Watson Co will likely happen this year with Hong Kong as one of the venues for the planned dual listing, billionaire Li Ka-shing said on Friday.

The 85-year-old tycoon has been reviewing strategy options for Watson the past months, with the potential IPO raising funds to fuel a major drive in health and beauty products in China. The listing could value the company at about $23 billion, Reuters reported last year. (Reporting by Hong Kong bureau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)

