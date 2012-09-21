FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. drug company recalls two lots of hydrocodone pain drug
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 8:45 PM / in 5 years

U.S. drug company recalls two lots of hydrocodone pain drug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Generic drugmaker Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc said it has recalled two lots of its hydrocodone and acetaminophen combination pain drug due to the possibility that the pills may contain higher than intended doses of the medicines.

The voluntary, nationwide recall announced on Friday was prompted by a patient complaint that tablets were thicker and darker than usual.

The affected pills were supposed to contain 10 milligrams of hydrocodone, a narcotic painkiller, and 500 mg of acetaminophen, the active ingredient in common pain products such as Tylenol.

Ingestion of excessive amounts of acetaminophen can cause liver damage, especially in patients on other acetaminophen medications, those with existing liver problems or in people who consume more than three alcoholic beverages a day.

Excessive amounts of hydrocodone can cause an increase in severity of side effects, such as sedation and breathing problems.

Watson said it has received no reports of injuries related to the product being recalled.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.