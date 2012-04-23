UPDATE 1-Watts Water sees 1st-qtr below Street view on lower margins

April 23 (Reuters) - Watts Water Technologies Inc forecast first-quarter earnings that came in below market expectations, as the plumbing products maker was hurt by higher material costs and manufacturing inefficiencies, leading to lower gross margins.

Watts Water, which makes valves that control water flow, filtration systems and drainage devices, said it expects to earn 40 to 43 cents a share on sales of $364 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 59 cents a share on revenue of $370.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the North Andover, Massachusetts-based company, which closed at $38.27 on Monday on the New york Stock Exchange, were down 2 percent in trading after the bell.