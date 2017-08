Online retailer Wayfair Inc on Tuesday won dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit claiming it fraudulently failed to disclose that Overstock.com was a major competitor at the time of its initial public offering in 2014.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan threw out the case on the grounds that plaintiffs failed to show how Wayfair's omission of Overstock from regulatory filings was materially misleading.

