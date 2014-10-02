FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Online home goods retailer Wayfair's shares rise 26 pct in debut
October 2, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Online home goods retailer Wayfair's shares rise 26 pct in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Wayfair Inc’s shares rose as much as 26 percent in their market debut on Thursday, valuing the online home furnishings retailer at about $3 billion.

Wayfair’s initial public offering of 11 million class A common shares raised about $319 million.

The company sold 10.5 million shares in the offering, which was priced at $29 per share, above the expected range of $25-$28.

The stock opened at $36 and hit a high of $36.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Goldman Sachs & Co, BofA Merrill Lynch and Citigroup are among the underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

