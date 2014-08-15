FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Online home furnishings retailer Wayfair files for IPO
August 15, 2014

Online home furnishings retailer Wayfair files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Online home-furnishings retailer Wayfair Inc filed for an initial public offering of its Class A common stock, the company said in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

Wayfair, which filed to raise $350 million from the offering, said it intends to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "W". (bit.ly/1oB4U4S)

Goldman Sachs & Co, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Allen & Co LLC are among the lead underwriters to the IPO.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

