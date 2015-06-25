Broiler chicken producer Wayne Farms withdraws IPO

June 25 (Reuters) - Wayne Farms Inc, the sixth-largest broiler chicken producer and processor in the United States, said on Thursday it withdrew its initial public offering.

The subsidiary of Continental Grain Co, one of the largest privately held U.S. corporations, was expected to sell 12.82 million Class A shares in the offering.

Alan Sterling, Wayne Farms’ marketing director, did not immediately provide any reasons for the withdrawal.

The IPO was expected to be priced between $18 and $21 per share, and at the mid-point the company would have been valued at about $1 billion.

Shares of Wayne were set to debut at a time when the U.S. poultry industry is grappling with the deadliest-ever bird flu outbreak in its history.

Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and BMO Capital Markets were underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)