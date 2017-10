May 14 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said on Tuesday it cut Wayne Charter County, Michigan’s limited-tax general obligation bonds to BBB from BBB-plus. The outlook is stable.

“The downgrade reflects ongoing financial deterioration caused primarily by a prolonged structural imbalance,” said S&P credit analyst Jane Ridley.

The rating agency also assigned the county’s limited tax GO delinquent tax notes an SP-1 rating.