UPDATE 1-Moody's cuts rating on Wayne County, Michigan's general obligation debt
February 6, 2015 / 11:21 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Moody's cuts rating on Wayne County, Michigan's general obligation debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from county, details on rating)

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Moody’s downgraded the general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt of Wayne County, Michigan, which includes the formerly bankrupt city of Detroit, by three notches to junk, citing a “very stressed financial position” because of a steady loss of revenue.

Moody’s downgraded the county to Ba3 from Baa3.

"We expect the county's current liquidity position will remain sufficient to meet all obligations in the coming year, but will continue to degrade absent significant operating adjustments, the implementation of which could be challenging," Moody's said. (bit.ly/1zgCzQJ)

Moody’s outlook on the GOLT debt is negative, reflecting the rating agency’s expectation that the county faced hurdles cutting costs significantly.

Wayne County released documents on Thursday saying it could face a fiscal crisis as early as August.

The county’s general fund had an annual deficit of about $50 million during the last three years, primarily because property tax revenue declined, an unsustainable defined-benefit pension plan, healthcare inflation, and budget overruns in the sheriff and prosecutors’ offices, according to the documents. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru and Megan Davies in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Grant McCool)

