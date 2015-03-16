FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Continental Grain's Wayne Farms files for IPO
March 16, 2015 / 9:55 PM / 2 years ago

Continental Grain's Wayne Farms files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Wayne Farms Inc, the sixth-largest poultry producer in the United States, filed with U.S. regulators in an initial public offering of common stock.

Wayne Farms is a subsidiary of Continental Grain Co, one of the largest privately held corporations in the United States.

Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and BMO Capital Markets are underwriting the IPO, Wayne told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1xsRMPo)

The filing included a nominal fundraising target of about $100 million.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
